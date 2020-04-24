Law enforcement officials are investigating a police shooting that occurred Friday morning in Denton.

The shooting occurred near the Buc-ee's at the 5000 block of Interstate 35E, according to Denton police.

Officials say no deputies were injured during the incident.

It's unclear at this time if anyone was hurt during the shooting.

Residents are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story.

