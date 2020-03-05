KENDALL COUNTY, Texas — The Kendall County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning.

It happened near the area of FM 1376 and Walnut Grove in Kendall County.

KCSO posted a message to its Facebook page around 10 a.m. with the following information:

"We are asking all to please avoid the area of FM1376 and Walnut Grove. More information to follow. Be safe."

The Kendall County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KENS 5 that the incident was an officer-involved shooting. Details of the injuries of the person shot are not known at this time.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.