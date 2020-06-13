Fort Worth officer rushed to hospital after being struck by stolen vehicle, officials say

According to police, the suspect's vehicle failed to stop and that's when a pursuit ensued.

Updated at 6:53 p.m. to include a tweet from Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price.

A Fort Worth police officer was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle during a pursuit, officials say.

Authorities say around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, patrol officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the 4200 block North Freeway northbound.

According to police, the suspect's vehicle failed to stop and that's when a pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, the officer was struck by the suspect's vehicle when attempting to deploy the stop sticks, authorities say.

The officer was rushed to the hospital and was still in surgery as of 6:00 p.m. Additional details regarding the officer's injuries have not been released.

Fort Worth police confirm the suspect has been taken into custody. The suspect was found hiding in a neighborhood near the Linkcrest Drive exit of Interstate 30, according to authorities.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price tweeted her support for the officer Saturday.

"It is with a heavy heart that I ask for you to join me in prayer, as a Fort Worth Police officer was critically injured in the line of duty," Price wrote.

