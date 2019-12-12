SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police evacuated an office building on Loop 410 Thursday morning after a report of a bomb threat.

Police confirm the building at 4400 NW Loop 410, between Babcock and Callaghan, was evacauted just after 8 a.m. The buildling is known as the Chisholm Building.

Police say they have not found anything suspicious at this point.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

