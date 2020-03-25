SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The first coronavirus-related death has been announced in Smith County as cases jumped to 16 Wednesday afternoon.

According to NET Health, a 91-year-old man died overnight from COVID-19 complications.

There is evidence of community spread in regards to the virus.

Other East Texas counties with confirmed cases include:

Bowie County - 1

Cass County - 1

Gregg - 1

Hopkins County - 1

Morris County - 1

Rusk County - 2

Upshur County - 1

Van Zandt County - 1

For more information on the coroanvirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

