SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The first coronavirus-related death has been announced in Smith County as cases jumped to 16 Wednesday afternoon.
According to NET Health, a 91-year-old man died overnight from COVID-19 complications.
There is evidence of community spread in regards to the virus.
Other East Texas counties with confirmed cases include:
- Bowie County - 1
- Cass County - 1
- Gregg - 1
- Hopkins County - 1
- Morris County - 1
- Rusk County - 2
- Upshur County - 1
- Van Zandt County - 1
For more information on the coroanvirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
