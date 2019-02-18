SAN ANTONIO — An 11-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department is facing a family violence charge following an argument with his girlfriend that allegedly turned violent.

According to an arrest affidavit, the incident happened at the 400 block of Heimer Rd around 4 am Sunday morning.

Police say that Officer Stephen Melton and his girlfriend were having an argument. During the incident, Melton allegedly pushed his girlfriend, causing her to fall to the ground. Police say that she sustained visible injuries to the head.

Melton has been placed on administrative lead following his arrest. Police say he faces a charge of Assault - Family Violence.

In a written statement, SAPD Chief William McManus said: “I am disturbed at the allegations made against this off-duty officer. I’m satisfied with the quick work of the of the SAPD patrol officers and detectives who immediately began investigating and quickly made an arrest once probable cause was developed. The criminal case will be submitted to the Bexar Co. DA’s Office and Internal Affairs will conduct an administrative review. When those findings are completed, the appropriate discipline will be administered.”