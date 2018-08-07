An off-duty Dallas police officer thwarted two suspects who had just robbed a Whataburger in west Fort Worth, shooting them as they left the restaurant early Sunday, police said.

The suspects were in stable condition later Sunday morning, said officer Daniel Segura, police spokesman. No one else was injured.

The incident unfolded about 4 a.m. at a Whataburger in the 9500 block of White Settlement Road, off Loop 820 in west Fort Worth.

The off-duty officer, who was at the Whataburger, "engaged the armed suspects" as they were leaving the restaurant, Segura said. Both suspects were shot, and the off-duty officer and responding Fort Worth officers gave them medical treatment at the scene before they were taken to a hospital.

Police believe a third suspect fled the Whataburger in a vehicle. The suspects' weapons were recovered at the scene, Segura said.

The names of the suspects and the off-duty officer have not been released.

