DALLAS — The off-duty Dallas police officer who crashed head-on into a tree after street racing has died, officials said.

Joseph George was a four-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department. Department officials released a written statement on Thursday confirming that George was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

Video surveillance from homes captured images of the Suzuki and a black Ford Mustang speeding Sunday afternoon on Mockingbird Lane. The Mustang lost control and crashed into a tree.

George was off duty. Investigators continue to search for the driver of the other car.

Officials have not said how fast the cars were driving, but a preliminary analysis of skid marks shows George was driving well above the 40 mph posted speed limit.

The other driver, who was in a white, two-door Suzuki, could face criminal charges, police officials said.

Funeral services have not been announced at this time.

"Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," Dallas police officials said in a written statement.

