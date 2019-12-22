DALLAS — Updated at 8:20 p.m. with news from a Dallas police press conference about the crash and updates from the Dallas Police Department Beat blog.

An off-duty Dallas police officer was taken to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday after he was involved in a street racing accident on his way to work, according to Dallas police.

The crash happened at 1:38 p.m. Sunday in the 7200 block of E. Mockingbird Lane near White Rock Lake, according to Dallas police. The officer's black 2015 Ford Mustang hit a tree in front of someone's house after losing control of the vehicle, police said. The crash is currently under investigation.

In a press conference Sunday night, Dallas police chief Renee Hall confirmed the officer is still in critical condition and confirmed speed was a factor in the crash. Hall did not release the officer's name, but said the officer was a northeast station officer who had been with the department since Nov. 2015. The site of the crash was near the northeast patrol headquarters.

Officers are also looking for another car, a white Suzuki that may have been involved in the crash and was shown on surveillance footage to be traveling at a high rate of speed as well. In a later update posted to the DPD Beat, police wrote that "multiple witnesses" stated the other vehicle involved was a white, 2-door Suzuki. It drove away headed eastbound on East Mockingbird Lane after the crash, police said.

The car the officer was driving was a new car, Hall said, and it still had dealer's plates on it.

If you have any information about the driver and/or the vehicle involved in this accident, please contact Detective K. Land, #8283 at 214-671-0014, or Detective J. Massey #8465 at 214-671-0012 with the Dallas Police Department’s Vehicle Crimes Unit.

Earlier this weekend in an unrelated incident, four people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a pole shortly before midnight Sunday during a street race in Far North Dallas, police said. That crash is also under investigation.

