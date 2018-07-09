Dallas, TX — Dallas police say one of their officers was going home after her shift when she walked into the wrong apartment and shot the man inside.

The officer was in full uniform just after 10 p.m. Thursday evening when she walked into an apartment unit she believed to be her own at the 1200 block of South Lamar, about a quarter-mile from the Dallas Police Department.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Botham Shem Jean.

While inside, she pulled her firearm and shot Jean. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.

The unnamed officer is being questioned and detained at this time. DPD says they are conducting a joint investigation with the DA.

Jean attended and studied accountancy at Harding University in Arkansas.

According to the university, Botham frequently led worship for chapel and for campus events. In a service this morning, Harding University President Bruce McLarty shared some memories of Botham with students in chapel.

In a Facebook post, Earl, Jean's uncle posted a collage of pictures in remembrance of his nephew.

"How can this nasty world take you away from me...this is the worst day of my life thus far...uncle loves you so much," he wrote.

Friends of Jean's have taken to social media leaving their thoughts, prayers and well wishes for friends and family of the young man.

A vigil has been organized this evening by Mothers Against Police Brutality outside Dallas Police Headquarters at 7 p.m.

Authorities are expected to brief the public on this developing story at 11:30 a.m.

