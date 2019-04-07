ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is responding to a pedestrian-involved car accident on Highway 80 and Club Dr. that has left two children dead.

Angelica Garcia, 36, has been arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

OPD and Odessa Fire responded to the area at 9:04 p.m. and found a gray 2014 Chrysler 200 had been traveling eastbound on the north service road of East Highway 80.

Garcia had driven through a barricade and struck the children who had been standing near a firework stand.

The two six-year-old girls were taken to Medical Center Hospital and pronounced dead.

If you would like to help family of Mia and Mya Coy an account has been set up at First Basin Credit Union. The routing number is 316386803 and the account number is 0000091932.

Investigation revealed Garcia was intoxicated and she was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She was released on a $35,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing and no other information is available at this time.