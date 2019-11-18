SAN ANTONIO — An O'Connor High School student is in custody with the NISD Police Department after officials say the student was found with a weapon.

Around 9:30 a.m. Monday, NISD officials say administrators at the campus received a report that a student was possibly be in possession of a weapon. Minutes later, campus police and administration found the student, who cooperated fully and surrendered the weapon without incident, officials said.

NISD officials say there were no malicious threats made to the O'Connor campus or any of its students or staff.