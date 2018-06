SAN ANTONIO - A Walmart location was evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday evening, according to a company spokesperson.

A threat was reportedly called into Walmart at 8030 Bandera Rd. around 5:30 p.m. The evacuation was lifted about an hour later, and emergency crews declared the store safe.

Chopper 5 video at the scene captured people waiting in the parking lot during the evacuation.

More information was not immediately available.

