Flights were being delayed at DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field on Wednesday afternoon after air traffic controllers had to evacuate a building over reports of smoke, leading to a ground stop at both airports, officials said.

Planes resumed taking off and landing by about 1:15 p.m., and ground stop was fully lifted by 2 p.m.

Still, Love Field was warning of delays, and Southwest Airlines and American Airlines representatives said some flights were being diverted.

As of 3 p.m., there had been a total of 68 delays and 71 cancellations of flights going in or out of Love Field Wednesday, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. DFW had just 17 cancellations, but more than 300 delays, according to the site.

DFW firefighters had responded about 12:30 p.m. to the report of the smoke at the DFW Terminal Radar Approach Control, which manages airspace across most of North Texas, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

DFW Airport's official Twitter account first said smoke may have been the result of safety training taking place at the airport, but later wrote in a tweet that the airport had learned of smoke in the TRACON building that came from "ongoing construction work."

The two control towers at DFW Airport remained staffed and operational during the incident. Controllers from the Radar Approach Control center were relocated to the DFW Airport towers to continue managing airspace, according to the FAA.

