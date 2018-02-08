Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A Corpus Christi dog was given her very own quinceanera to celebrate her 15th birthday.

Lupita Conchita received a birthday party by her owner Miranda Sanchez while her cousin Megan shared the photos on Twitter of the pink party.

Megan's tweet has since gone viral since Sunday, July 29 with over 16,000 retweets and more than 57,000 likes.

You can check out the original tweet on Megan's Twitter account here:

Dog lovers on social media reacted to Lupita's birthday party wishing the dog a happy birthday and at the same time hoping to get an invite next year.

You can view some of the reactions here:

He’s kinda sad he wasn’t invited 😓 pic.twitter.com/b79GZdzgmH — Sergio Arroyo (@XxSergioxX559) July 30, 2018

My baby was ready to go but she didn’t get an invite 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EHoee0R132 — Nick seven Aviña (@slut4cupcakes) July 31, 2018

Picasso was upset that he wasn’t invited. pic.twitter.com/ukpiujHdfc — Dula Peep (@christinoflores) July 30, 2018

© 2018 KIII