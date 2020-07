All traffic is being diverted onto Southcross Blvd exit.

The northbound lanes of I-37 and Fair Avenue are closed due to a major accident Thursday morning.

The lanes were closed just after 9:30 a.m. No other details of the accident were provided.

All traffic is being diverted onto Southcross Boulevard exit. Police estimate the closure will last for about two hours.

Please use caution or choose an alternate route if you are in this area.