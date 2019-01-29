FRISCO, Texas — Another jogger was attacked by a coyote in Frisco on Tuesday, the seventh reported incident involving a coyote in the city since October, police said.

The jogger, a man, was running about 6:40 a.m. in the area of Eldorado Parkway and Tangerine Lane – near the same area where previous sightings and attacks have happened – when a coyote emerged and bit him. The man fended off the coyote and then was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, police said.

In November, a coyote attacked a jogger on the neck and a child, and two female joggers were attacked in December. Several other sightings have happened in the area along Eldorado Parkway.

Officials in December said the coyote that was "likely" linked to the initial string of attacks had died and was removed from the area. But later that month, a coyote attacked a small dog that was being walked by its owner near Eldorado and Preston road.

Frisco city officials, including police and animal services, have worked with wildlife officials to address the issue. Earlier this month, the city built an interactive map to report and display coyote sightings.

In a news release Tuesday, the city offered these safety guidelines:

• While walking or jogging, carry something that makes a loud noise, such as an airhorn or whistle, to scare off an animal.

• Ensure all animals are on a leash while walking them.

• Do not allow domesticated animals to roam free outdoors.

• Do not approach or feed wildlife and keep trash in a secure container.

• Report any sightings of coyotes through the City’s Interactive Map.

You can also report coyote sightings in Frisco and elsewhere in North Texas on WFAA's coyote map.