SAN ANTONIO — North Star Mall closed Monday to allow for deep cleaning after news that a patient who tested positive for the coronavirus visited over the weekend.

Health officials say the patient tested negative for the virus twice before leaving quarantine at JBSA-Lackland on Saturday, which meets CDC guidelines for release. She was out in public for about 12 hours before a third test came back with a weak positive.

Health officials say she visited North Star Mall, where she ate at the food court. Based on the distance from other people and the time spent talking with other people, health officials say the people she came in contact with at the mall and hotel are at low risk of contracting the virus.

But, North Star Mall officials say they made the decision to close and disinfect the shopping center out of an abundance of caution. The mall says it will stay closed for about 24 hours.

Read the full statement from North Star Mall officials below:

"We were notified this morning by the San Antonio Metro Health District of an individual who visited our shopping center and was later found to have tested positive for the coronavirus. The San Antonio Metro Health District has stated this individual was not exhibiting any symptoms and is considered to be relatively low risk to the public. While the shopping center had been cleaned several times using CDC-recommended products, as an abundance of caution, we made the decision to close North Star Mall temporarily to allow for a further deep cleaning of the center.

We want to reiterate that there is a low risk to the public, but we are taking extra precautions for the well-being of our shopping center community. We anticipate North Star Mall will be closed for approximately 24 hours. We will be transparent with the community during this time."

San Antonio Metro Health confirmed it is assisting in the cleaning process.

RELATED: Released San Antonio patient tests positive for coronavirus, CDC says

RELATED: Health officials: 'Low risk' of exposure to San Antonio residents from patient with positive coronavirus test

RELATED: Coronavirus: Answering the top 10 questions people have been Googling