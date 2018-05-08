GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) -- Elizabeth Bilisoly was on the road for work as she often is. This time it was Philadelphia, “I travel a lot,” said Bilisoly.

After having an issue with her flight back home to Greensboro, Bilisoly decided to rent a car. She went to the Budget counter in Philadelphia and picked out a Toyota Camry for the drive back to North Carolina.

Bilisoly pulled into the Budget parking lot at Piedmont Triad International Airport in North Carolina around 8:30 p.m., “There was nobody outside to drop the car off with so I went inside,” said Bilisoly.

She says she talked to a man at the counter who told her to put the car keys along with her contract in the metal box by the counter.

“I did what the Budget guy told me to do,” said Bilisoly.

A couple of weeks went by when Bilisoly received a letter from Budget, “It was a certified letter saying I did not return the car,” said Bilisoly.

A few minutes after opening the letter, she called Budget to sort out the problem. Bilisoly says the lady she spoke with said it was probably an oversight on their part and not to worry about it.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the end of it and Budget would eventually email and call Bilisoly about the car, “They said I didn’t return it,” said Bilisoly.

After talking with several managers and executives, Bilisoly drove back to the airport to look for the car herself, “We drove up and down the isles looking,” said Bilisoly.

Confused and concerned about what actually happened Bilisoly says Budget kept calling and eventually told Bilisoly if the car was not found they would consider pressing charges, “I had a voicemail from the repo guy telling me I was going to be arrested,” said Bilisoly.

After she says an executive with Budget told her they would charge her debit card $30,000 if they couldn’t find the car, Bilisoly went to police herself, “I filed a stolen car report because Budget wouldn’t,” said Bilisoly.

KENS 5 sister station News 2 reached out to Budget looking for answers. The company told us it was still looking into the matter and would not comment. A couple of days later, Bilisoly informed us the car was found at a Budget parking lot in Winston-Salem.

We reached back out to Budget, asking what happened. The company would not talk on the phone but sent us a statement:

We pride ourselves on delivering an excellent level of customer service and regret that on this occasion we failed to do so. The vehicle that Ms. Bilisoly returned had been erroneously logged in our system. We have worked with Ms. Bilisoly directly to reach a resolution.

Bilisoly says Budget has not yet apologized for the mistake and has only provided some coupons for any future rentals, “I will never, never rent form them again,” said Bilisoly.

While this appears to be a simple mistake, airport police tell us they often have cars stolen from the rental car parking lots.

While it is no guarantee you won’t find yourself in the same spot, Bilisoly did say it’s a good idea to video yourself parking the car and dropping the keys off before driving away.

