SAN ANTONIO — What happens in Vegas will happen a bit more often with new flights added between the Alamo city and the desert city.

Sun Country Airlines announced a new seasonal route from San Antonio to Las Vegas beginning on September 5.

Flights will run four times per week on Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday from San Antonio International Airport (SAT) to McCarran International Airport (LAS).

The B737-800 plane will seat 183 passengers.

The airline is offering discounted fares as low as $69 one-way for a limited time to celebrate the new route.

The airline is also offering two new seasonal nonstop flights from San Antonio to Minneapolis starting on May 23. Also, there will be new, nonstop seasonal service to Portland starting on June 5.