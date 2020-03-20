SAN ANTONIO — The Nonprofit Council directing it's annual "Big Give SA" effort into an emergency relief fund for nonprofit groups in 15 south Texas counties due to coronavirus.

The effort will help more than 500 area nonprofits currently experiencing strains on their services and operations because of the pandemic.

The Nonprofit Council is using the website for the Big Give for this effort and renaming it the "Big Give Emergency Relief". The Big Give was orginally scheduled for September 10,2020.

Each organization being helped by the fund has it's own page and donors can choose where their donation goes. The money will be deposited directly to that group and will be available to them within five to seven days.

All groups who had previously registered with the Big Give will keep their page. Nonprofit groups which had not previously registered are welcome to do so free of charge.

"We are pleased that we had a platform already in place for our annual day of giving. With support from our vendor GiveGab, we were able pivot quickly to convert our platform into an emergency relief site for our community, ” explained Scott McAninch, CEO of The Nonprofit Council.

The fund is now open and you can make a donation anytime. Click here to make a donation.