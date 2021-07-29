Non-profit group organizing clean-up for home damaged by flooding on Leon Creek

A local non-profit is now cleaning up a home that was flooded out—and they are looking for volunteers to help.

SAN ANTONIO — The Leon Creek area is bouncing back from flash flooding earlier this month.

A local non-profit is now cleaning up a home that was flooded out—and they are looking for volunteers to help.

The flooding caused several families to be evacuated when the rains came down.

We are currently assisting a family that has lost everything! They had just recovered from damage from the winter storm!... Posted by San Antonio Aware and Prepared on Monday, July 26, 2021

“This family in particular, they had to evacuate and they’re lucky to be alive actually,” Joseph Villareal, president and CEO of a local non-profit San Antonio Aware and Prepared said.

The group assists with disaster response and emergency management and they are in the process of clearing out a home completely.

“Beds, furniture, everything, it’s all going to have to be disposed of. There’s a big mold problem in there and we’re taking care of that as we go,” Villareal said.

Villareal says helping hands that can assist with manpower—or donations to pay for supplies is in need.

“That way we can not only help this family better than what we are now but helping families in the future as well,” He adds.

He says the family just finished repairs from the February winter storm—before the latest setback.

But says he would be grateful if the San Antonio community can step up to help

“This family has been through so much so we really want to help them as much as we can, and doing stuff like this for our community, that’s what we do and that’s what we’re about,” he adds.

The group says they are organizing a community clean-up on Saturday at noon. Volunteers can contact the group at 210-729-3003 or by messaging their Facebook page.