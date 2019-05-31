HOUSTON — It's almost time for the annual free fishing day in Texas.

On Saturday, June 1 you can fish on any public body of water in the state without a fishing license, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Although there will be no fees on any body of water across the state, TPWD says bag and size limits will still exist.

Full list of "fishable" locations around Texas:

State Parks

Fish in 70+ State Parks, no license required

