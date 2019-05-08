SAN ANTONIO — Northside Independent School District in San Antonio plans to show middle school and high school students a "Run, Hide, Fight" video to help them better prepare for the possibility of an active shooter situation.

In a letter posted to the district's website Monday, NISD's Superintendent, Brian T. Woods, Ed.D., detailed a plan to offer the training to students.

KENS 5 first interviewed Woods about the important new safety campaign to help students combat active shooting situations on June 15.

Woods may have decided to repost the letter in light of two mass shootings in the United States over the weekend, that claimed the lives of 32 people.

The "Run, Hide, Fight" approach is a common active shooter training taught to schools, hospitals, and workplaces. Woods said that the students will view a video and have a discussion about an active shooter and emergency situation as part of the training.

The district also posted a link to the video for people to preview before the start of the school year.

You can view the video below.

Here is the full letter to parents from the superintendent.

"Dear Northside families,

Safety is of the utmost importance in our District. We constantly review campus safety procedures at all levels. All campuses are required to have an updated Emergency Operation Plan (EOP), undergo a physical audit by the District’s safety officer, and conduct emergency drills with staff and students throughout the year.

While still rare, active shooter situations occur in our society. Unfortunately, shootings have occurred in schools as well. How one reacts in the event of an active shooter is critical. To that end, many school districts have implemented procedures to deal with an emergency situation involving a gunman. For many years, Northside ISD has trained and practiced drills with all staff and students on how to react to specific situations (fire, storm, and active shooter).

In our efforts to improve safety procedures, we have adopted the “Run, Hide, Fight” approach in dealing with an active shooter should there ever be one. This strategy has been recommended by safety experts and law enforcement agencies across our country including the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security. A video has been produced to accompany discussions that we will have with our students regarding this strategy.

Beginning in the 2019-2020 school year, we will have these discussions and will share the video with our middle and high school students. Principals will inform you when the student discussions will take place at their campuses. In the meantime, I invite you to visit our website to preview the video and discuss the importance of safety with your child. You can also go to the Department of Homeland Security’s website for additional information regarding this topic.

Sincerely,

Brian T. Woods, Ed.D.

Superintendent"