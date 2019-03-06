SAN ANTONIO — A school bus with the Northside Independent School District was struck from behind on I-10 on the city's north side while taking students home from school, officials say.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. Monday evening. A district representative says 55 students from Rawlinson Middle School were on-board during the accident.

One child suffered minor injuries in the incident. Officials say he could be transported to a hospital as a precaution.

Another school is at the scene to take the kids home. The district is working to notify parents that their kids will be a little late due to the incident.

The second bus will begin its route as soon as police clear the scene, the district says.