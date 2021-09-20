The staff member worked at Mabel Rush Elementary. This comes just a week after KGW reported Newberg students participated in an online 'slave trade.'

NEWBERG, Ore. — A staff member in the Newberg School District has been placed on leave after showing up to work in blackface last Friday, according to district officials.

A statement from the school district's website said in part, "it is important to remember how blackface has been used to misrepresent Black communities and do harm. We acknowledge the violence this represents and the trauma it evokes regardless of intention."

According to reporter Ryan Clarke with the Newberg Graphic, the individual worked at Mabel Elementary School, and showed up "dressed as Rosa Parks [to protest] a vaccine mandate for teachers."

All K-12 school employees statewide in Oregon must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18, per a mandate from Gov. Kate Brown.

The news comes as the Newberg School Board is pushing for a ban on Black Lives Matter and Pride flags. Recently, the school board beefed up the ban to include all "controversial political symbols" in schools.

And just last week, KGW reported parents at Newberg High School found out some of their kids were either participating in— or targeted by— a social media group chat called "Slave Trade," which joked about how much participants would pay for their Black classmates in a slave auction.

In an email to KGW News, the principal of Newberg High School, Tami Erion, said Newberg High students took part in a Snapchat group chat, and used photos of students, along with racist and homophobic slurs.

Parents have said their students don't feel safe at Newberg High, especially after the school board voted to ban Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ Pride symbols. In past public comments over the ban, parents of Black students said having Black Lives Matter displays in the school show their students who they can turn to when they're experiencing racism.