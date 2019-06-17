ALBANY, N.Y. — With Governor Andrew Cuomo's signature, New York State will allow immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally to get driver's licenses

The measure passed the state Assembly last week and passed in the Democrat-led state Senate Monday.

Governor Cuomo's office said he would sign the bill, though he expressed concerns about U.S. immigration officials seizing license information to target immigrants for deportation.

The bill was reviewed Monday evening to protect the privacy of individuals applying for driver's licenses or identification cards. This is to ensure that these individuals will not be unintentionally exposed to federal agencies seeking to use their information for deportation.

Attorney General Letitia James said she believes there are safeguards put in place to protect individuals from having this information used against them.

Supporters of the bill include the Business Council of New York State, the state's largest business organization, as well as immigrant advocates who say immigrants need licenses to work and provide for their families.

Republican lawmakers, however, say approving the measure could lead to voter fraud and say people shouldn't be rewarded for violating immigration rules.

Twelve states already authorize licenses for immigrants who entered the country illegally.