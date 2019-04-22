CANYON LAKE, Texas — Just an hour outside of San Antonio, you'll find the beautiful community of Canyon Lake.

When compared to nearby neighbors such as Austin, or New Braunfels, it is quite the well-kept secret.

"I mean it's a hidden gem not many people know about it as far as the big lakes in Austin, you're waiting in line. Here you can get it in pretty quickly." Canyon Lake native, Ryan Lind said.

Lind says you'll never run out of things to do. From boating, to paddle boarding, maybe even fishing if you're in the mood.

With so many outdoor activities, you're bound to spend hours out in the beautiful blue lake.

"Jumping in the water and swimming is pretty fun. Throw a life jacket on. You're relatively safe back in the cove, I mean you can even jump in right here." Lind said.

The best part? It is relatively inexpensive compared to other cities in the Hill Country, making it perfect for a family stay-cation you'll never forget.

"I mean there's plenty of Airbnb's. You can find a spot out here pretty cheap for the weekend, you know, and get a relaxing lake vacation for pennies compared to trying to stay in Austin or some place like that." Lind said.