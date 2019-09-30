A Pasco County woman died after police say she forgot to put her minivan in park, and it began rolling backward down her driveway and onto the road.

Georgann Klecan, 70, was knocked to the ground by a door and was ultimately run over by the unoccupied Dodge Caravan, according to police.

It happened late Sunday night on Pennsylvania Avenue in New Port Richey.

She was rushed to North Bay Hospital, where she died of her injuries.

An investigation is underway, but authorities say they don't believe anything suspicious happened. As of Monday afternoon, the situation appears to be a tragic accident.

