New place for the dead: City, County leaders agree to build morgue space

Bexar County said it is not running out of space for dead bodies, but the system is strained. So, they are building a new place for the dead.

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio and Bexar County signed an agreement to build an additional morgue space right next to its current facility on the grounds of the UT Health Center San Antonio.

According to a document submitted to Bexar County Commissioners, the enclosed outdoor storage unit could house an additional 24-30 bodies. Submitted Dr. Kimberley Molina, the County Medical Examiner’s office, can currently hold 75-90 dead people.

County Public Information Officer Monica Ramos said the local agreement is a $71, 622 federal COVID-19 grant aimed at being prepared.

“We could end up in a situation where we need that extra space,” Ramos said.

She said the city and county have not run out of places to store bodies, but things get tight, especially with the rising death count from the coronavirus.

“There are some delays with funeral homes picking up some decedents,” Ramos said. “And then some families having their funerals. So, there’s a little bit of a backup. But we still have capacity.”

The Medical Examiner’s annual report shows growth, as with the population, for the number of deaths in Bexar County. The office reported 15,655 last year. Per the report, most people die naturally, followed by shootings and suicide. COVID-19 will likely become a part of 2020’s death review.

Ramos points out that not everyone who dies in Bexar County goes to the ME’s office. Death investigators comb-over suspicious, criminal, and deaths that are not clear cut.

“If somebody is known to have coronavirus, for example, and passed away in a hospital that individual would normally not go the examiner’s office,” Ramos said.

Local leaders realize hospital morgues and funeral homes have limits too. Ramos said the additional morgue space is also there in case an unlikely mass casualty event occurs.

“There are no other facilities really that are available or that have large capacity like that,” She said. “It’s really best to be prepared and do what we can should something like that happen.”