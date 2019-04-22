SAN ANTONIO — SAWS crews are hard at work cleaning up pipes that are clogged with wipes.

The organization posted pictures of clogged pipes from the King William area on Monday morning. The captions reads, "This is why our Fiesta medal says #WipesClogPipes".

The SAWS Fiesta medal is part of the organization's campaign to keep people from flushing wipes.

SAWS said although wet wipes are advertised as flushable, they don't belong in the toilet.

