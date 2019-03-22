SAN ANTONIO — The Huebner Oaks Farmer's market is "Puro San Antonio" but with a premium twist.

Every Saturday, nestled in the sprawling parking lot, you can find local and high quality meat and vegetables, custom, handmade products, gourmet food and baked goods, all-natural dog food, and even handmade soaps and bath products.

One of the main features of the market is Chilitos Express Tamales. The quirky tamales company has unique selections such as Cream Cheese Chicken, Cream Cheese Jalapeno and Bacon Jalapeno Popper.

Another feature is the many products of Braune Farms out of Geronimo, Texas. The farm sells grass-fed beef that is guaranteed to be antibiotic-free. They also sell free-range eggs and several fresh veggies including cauliflower, radishes, lettuce, carrots and many more.

The Huebner Oaks Farmer's Market has been operating for about seven months, but has room to grow.

"The reception has been very warm and there is not another market around here, so it's been perfect," Market Manager, Anna Maria Lopez, said.

Lopez also discussed the symbiotic relationship with the national stores around it like Bed, Bath and Beyond, Old Navy, Chipotle and many others.

"From what I hear, we have also helped the businesses around here, so that is always a good thing," Lopez said.

There are also food trucks on hand. You can find "Just Smash 'Em" juice and lemonade truck, along with Transylvania Treats, which makes chimney cakes.

The market is open every Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Click here for more information.

RELATED: Food truck business introduces centuries-old European treat to American stomachs