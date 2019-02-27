SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians who haven't visited Hemisfair in a while will see a lot of changes next time they do. There's been extensive progress on The '68, a 151-unit apartment complex meant to inject even more activity into the park around the clock. Meanwhile, Hemisfair planners are preparing to envision the third public park on the grounds: Tower Park.

KENS 5 got a hard hat tour of The '68 to see what it will be like to live right in the middle of the public park. The bottom floor of the building is set to house a patio restaurant opening up into the park, and each unit has views of San Antonio landmarks.

Developers expect to complete units in a couple months, and you can learn more about leasing here.

Meanwhile, Hemisfair is holding a Public Input Session for "Tower Park" at the Convention Center in Room 006 from 5:30-7:30. You can learn more about it here.

Here is a list of other upcoming events at Hemisfair:

3/1 – Art in The Park: 7:00pm – 9:00pm, live music, 5 – 6 art based activities , no food vendors; projected attendance 500 - 800

3/3 – Alamo 13.1: 6:00am – 12:00pm; estimated attendance 5,000+

3/3 – PPS Pop Up Engagement: 10:00am – 3:00pm part of our Tower Park design public input process

3/4 – Tower Park Public Workshop: Evening event @ the Convention Center, river level

3/9 – Inclusion Programming: 9:00am – 11:00am, 6 – 8 stations in the park; projected attendance 500

3/16 – Super Fun Saturday: 11:00am – 1:00pm, music and multiple activities throughout the park; projected attandance 800

3/16 – Grand Opening of new tenants: Chocollazo and Blue Cat Yoga

3/16 – Spring Market Days hosted by CommonWealth and Con Safos: 10:00am – 3:00pm, various vendors will be set up on the deck and around the sand play/splash pad and/or south pergola



