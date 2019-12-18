LACKLAND AFB, San Antonio — Air Force history was made with a special graduation at JBSA-Lackland Air Force Base on Friday.

Nine Airmen with non-prior service graduated on December 13th as career enlisted aviator basic flight engineers.

“My classmates and I put in a lot of hard work and dedication,” said Airman 1st Class Timothy Fox, flight engineer graduate. “Coming into it we knew we were going to be challenged and we met those challenges. We are extremely proud to be here and extremely proud to be part of air crew.”

They will now be assigned crew positions on aircraft such as the KC-10 Extender, C-5 Galaxy, E-3 Sentry, E-8 Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (STARS), and C-130 Hercules. The Airmen will monitor and control aircraft systems, compute aircraft performance, calculate weight and balance and cross checking pilot actions.

The history-making class successfully completed the flight engineer three-level technical school course in the Air Force’s 344th Training Squadron Career Enlisted Aviator Center of Excellence.

“You [Airmen] are joining a family over 13,000 aviators,” said Chief Master Sgt. Michael Arroyo, CEA COE commandant. “When you look down at the wings on your chest I want you to realize that you will never fly on an aircraft again and not be part of the aircrew. Have fun with this journey, I wish you the best of luck.”

The flight engineer career field dates back to World War II, when experienced mechanics and maintenance personnel flew aboard larger aircraft, including the Enola Gay and Bockscar B-29 Superfortress.

Since then until the mid-2000s, flight engineer applicants had to have served in a maintenance career field. In the late 2000s, the Air Force began allowing Airmen from career fields outside of maintenance to apply for flight engineer duty, with exception to policy approval. The active component had not yet opened up a pipeline for non-prior service Airmen to become flight engineers, until now.