SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family wants answers after 21-year-old Dillon Trevino was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Trevino's aunt and legal guardian, Melissa Araujo, took him in when he was 6 years old, after his mother was murdered.

"He bottled everything up inside because of what happened to his mom, but he became this beautiful, young handsome at the age of 21," Araujo said.

She said Trevino was known for his smile and had a strong family bond. When she got the call Saturday morning, she didn't know how to tell her family that Trevino, her son, was killed in a horrific crash.

"We're all taking it really hard," Araujo said. "I wish it was a nightmare that I could wake up from."

Early Saturday morning, Trevino and three others were in a car driving down Southwest Military when a truck ran through a red light and slammed into the back of the car.

Trevino died at the scene.

"I always told my kids, 'Y'all are the ones that's supposed to bury me,'" Araujo said. "I'm not supposed to bury y'all and look at what I'm doing, I'm burying a 21-year-old."



His coworker Mario may never walk again, and the front-seat passenger is also severely hurt. Fernando Medina, who was driving the car that morning, was re-admitted to the hospital after speaking with KENS5.

According to SAPD's original report, the truck was going 80 to 100 mph. The truck hit the car with so much force that the car ended up a quarter of a mile away.

The suspected driver, Johnny Tejeda, fled from the scene.

Police later arrested Tejeda, and he 's now being charged with failure to render aid in an event of a death, as well as a pair of similar charges in connection to the others injured.

According to the affidavit, Tejeda's passengers told police they just left the bar where Trevino worked. Investigators have not confirmed with KENS 5 whether alcohol was factor and if charges could be upgraded.

Police also initially reported all four people in the truck were arrested. Tonight, KENS 5 learned only Tejeda was arrested and charged.

Araujo feels the charges are not enough.

"Justice for me would be giving them the max," Araujo said, "because I was told you know that they were intoxicated, so that would be intoxicated manslaughter. I know even if I got justice they are not going to bring my son back, but I just think it's fair."

There is a GoFundMe page to help give Dillon Trevino a proper burial.