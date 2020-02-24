SAN ANTONIO — A New Braunfels Police Lieutenant facing charges of Possession of Child Pornography submitted his resignation over the weekend, according to officials.

38-year-old Jacob Daniel Pullen was placed on administrative leave as of Nov. 14th, when New Braunfels Police first learned of an open investigation by the Texas Rangers.

The New Braunfels Police Chief said due to civil rules, the department was unable to take further action until there was an indictment.

A civil service process began to terminate him, but Pullen resigned Saturday, according to police.

“We have a great reputation, a very professional department and that's why this is so unusual. It just doesn't fit with who we are,” said New Braunfels Police Chief Tom Wibert.

Pullen was hired in 2006. He was a Lieutenant in the Administration division. His normal duties included overseeing training, hiring and internal affairs investigations.