NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Police said a 38-year-old man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash just after midnight Friday.

Officers with the New Braunfels Police Department reportedly witnessed the single vehicle motorcycle crash around 12:45 a.m. The victim's 2007 motorcycle was found near the intersection of Fair Lane and East Common Street.

Police said the victim was found unresponsive and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was transported to University Hospital in San Antonio via AirLife.

The crash is under investigation, and more information as not immediately available.

