NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — An 11-year-old boy was treated to a special birthday parade by neighbors who wanted to show their support for what he's going through.

Will Birdsell was diagnosed with cancer 18 months ago. Although the coronavirus outbreak affected their plans, they found an alternate way to honor him while practicing social distancing. And as KENS 5 Eyewitness News photojournalist Adam Pyle found - a group of mothers spearheaded the heart-warming surprise. Take a look:

Moms of New Braunfels is the name of the group that's raising money for Will's family. If you'd like to support their organization, learn more or read about Will's story, click here to visit their website.

