SAN ANTONIO — Greg Brockhouse sat in his last city council meeting Thursday. He had hoped to make the meeting as San Antonio's newest mayor. That did not happen.

“Look it’s been a great ride for two years,” Brockhouse said. “I’d like to think I’ve been very vocal and active council-member, so I will miss that.”

He recalled predicting a win or loss that he’d go home a victor. Brockhouse said the life of a councilman is demanding on family time.

“The last few days I’ve spent more time with my family in two years,” He said.

Brockhouse lost a close election to incumbent Mayor Ron Nirenberg in a runoff election. Nirenberg held the District 6 councilman off 51 to 49 percent.

“To be that close…it’s tough,” Brockhouse said. “Sometimes you wish you rather be beat by 20 percent, so you can go home and (say) well that wasn’t even close.”

Even so Brockhouse believes the narrow victory sends a message. He said he will announce future intentions next week.

He wants to stay close to the ideas his campaign sparked. So, he’s going to remain a political voice with a yet to be released podcast. He said it will not be an anti-city hall venue.

“Most of the time when you lose that close, people are like dude, you’ve got to come back. You’ve got to run again,” He said. “That’s really not the right mentality when you get off a campaign.”

His mind is framed about keeping the movement going against an undercurrent of issues voters want to change in San Antonio.

Brockhouse has not taken running for office again off the table. Yet, he said his passion is not so much in being in office it’s more about the change the office produce.

The mayor election left his family with battle scars. He and Nirenberg called the race divisive. Each accuse the other of igniting a negative campaign. Both said they stuck to the issues. Nirenberg was the one who voters believed in the end.

Brockhouse said he lost because of issues here and there, personal judgements and a bevy of firepower who supported Nirenberg.

“You got a presidential candidate in Julian Castro came down, Joaquin Castro, the Texas Democratic Party, the Texas organizing project,” Brockhouse said. “These progressive groups coming in to save the mayor.”

He said dirty politics attacking his character was another factor. The councilman called it a series of lies.

“I had a dishonorable discharge was said. I didn’t have a college degree,” Brockhouse said. “That I don’t pay child support.”

The blow that affected his family the most was an allegation of domestic abuse involving two wives. The San Antonio Express News obtained a San Antonio police report accused of shoving his ex-wife into a wall. Another report claimed threw his current wife Annalise to the floor during a heavy night of drinking.

“The things that hurts most about it and I’ll be honest with you—from my wife’s perspective is she doesn’t understand it,” He said. “Many nights she cried herself to sleep over the fact we can’t fight back.”

He said they were clear about the truth. Brockhouse said now that the campaign is over, they will probably talk more about the situation.

“I thought it was going to get bad,” He said. “I just didn’t expect it to get as horrible as it did. And that’s a lesson learned.”

The former mayoral candidate said going through the process transformed his life.

“It turned out that the win was just getting closer to my family,” He said. “Look at what this has done for us. Like never stronger.”

His last day in office is June 19. He will no longer be a member of the city council after 2 p.m. that day.