SAN ANTONIO — Today, the North East Independent School District announced a change to its policy for feeding students.

Under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program, the following schools will operate the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) to provide breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge.

Schools participating in CEP for 2019-2020 school year

Camelot Elementary

Clear Spring Elementary

Colonial Hills Elementary

Dellview Elementary

East Terrell Hills Elementary

El Dorado Elementary

Fox Run Elementary

Harmony Hills Elementary

Jackson Keller Elementary

Larkspur Elementary

Montgomery Elementary

Northern Hills Elementary

Oak Grove Elementary

Olmos Elementary

Regency Place Elementary

Roral Ridge Elementary

Ridgeview Elementary

Sema Elementary

Stahl Elementary

Walzem Elementary

Wilshire Elementary

Windcrest Elementary

Woodstone Elementary

Garner Middle School

Jackson Middle School

Krueger Middle School

Nimitz Middle School

White Middle School

Wood Middle School

According to a release from the district, "this approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals."