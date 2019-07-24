SAN ANTONIO — Today, the North East Independent School District announced a change to its policy for feeding students.
Under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program, the following schools will operate the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) to provide breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge.
Schools participating in CEP for 2019-2020 school year
- Camelot Elementary
- Clear Spring Elementary
- Colonial Hills Elementary
- Dellview Elementary
- East Terrell Hills Elementary
- El Dorado Elementary
- Fox Run Elementary
- Harmony Hills Elementary
- Jackson Keller Elementary
- Larkspur Elementary
- Montgomery Elementary
- Northern Hills Elementary
- Oak Grove Elementary
- Olmos Elementary
- Regency Place Elementary
- Roral Ridge Elementary
- Ridgeview Elementary
- Sema Elementary
- Stahl Elementary
- Walzem Elementary
- Wilshire Elementary
- Windcrest Elementary
- Woodstone Elementary
- Garner Middle School
- Jackson Middle School
- Krueger Middle School
- Nimitz Middle School
- White Middle School
- Wood Middle School
According to a release from the district, "this approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals."