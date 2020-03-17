SAN ANTONIO — North East ISD and Northside ISD announced Tuesday that schools will remain closed through April 3.
Spring break was extended due to fears of spreading the coronavirus. On Friday, the districts announced it would close for one week, but that has been extended to a total of three weeks.
Other districts in the area are also extending their breaks. See our full list of all districts and their announcements so far: Here's a list of San Antonio-area schools closed due to coronavirus concerns
