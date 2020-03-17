SAN ANTONIO — North East ISD and Northside ISD announced Tuesday that schools will remain closed through April 3.

Spring break was extended due to fears of spreading the coronavirus. On Friday, the districts announced it would close for one week, but that has been extended to a total of three weeks.

North East Independent School District - NEISD Dear NEISD Community, I know the closure of schools is not easy for many of you. Logistics and schedules are hard to navigate right now. We are in unprecedented territory, and developments as they relate to the coronavirus (COVID-19) are evolving daily.

Other districts in the area are also extending their breaks. See our full list of all districts and their announcements so far: Here's a list of San Antonio-area schools closed due to coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Several districts offer free meals during school closure

RELATED: List: Keeping track of local coronavirus cases

RELATED: Coronavirus live blog: Trump wants to send checks to Americans, IRS to defer tax payments