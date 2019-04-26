SAN ANTONIO — NEISD announced new safety initiatives that began fall 2018. Students are required to use clear bags at every middle and high school. It's also required that exterior doors be locked at every campus during school hours.

In the statement online, the district said it was implementing the rules to prevent school violence and protect students.

KENS 5 spoke with parents whose children attend NEISD schools. They were concerned to hear about the lack of enforcement at one of the district's campuses. Students we spoke with said they noticed these problems for months. KENS 5 is not identifying this particular school for safety purposes.

“If it's a rule that every school in the district needs to follow, then every student needs to follow that rule. What good’s a rule if the kids are not following them?” said Patricia Callaway.

NEISD spokesperson Aubrey Chancellor said students who are not carrying clear backpacks will eventually be disciplined.

“Clear backpacks are the only ones that are acceptable, and it's going to remain that way for the rest of the year and next year. But that doesn't mean that sometimes students don't try to get away with those regular backpacks. it’s just a matter of time before they're looked at and face consequences,” she said.



As for the exterior doors that were reported unlocked during passion hours, Chancellor said they are addressing this issue.



“The expectation is all doors should be locked. But at the high school level, it is presenting to be really a challenge. That is why we have decided that there is going to be perimeter fencing at all of our high schools,” said Chancellor.

NEISD board of trustees approved to have the 2015 bond contingency funds go toward the fences at all of the high schools. The district said since the high schools are the largest facilities with multiple buildings and entrances, the fences will serve as an extra security measure.

“Of course it's concerning to me. Very concerning to me. And yes I hope the district - they make out the rule and follow through with those rules."

Construction began March 2019 and is expected to be done by Fall 2019.