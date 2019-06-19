SAN ANTONIO — East Central, Randolph Field, Judson, and North East Independent School Districts will receive $26,168,161 from the Department of Education.

The money will be used to "assist schools in ensuring that all children meet state academic standards."

Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28) helped secure the funds that were released under TItle 1 Part A of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act.

The legislation provides financial assistance to local education agencies with high numbers of children from low-income families.

Here is a list of the Bexar County school districts that will receive funds and how much: