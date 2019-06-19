SAN ANTONIO — East Central, Randolph Field, Judson, and North East Independent School Districts will receive $26,168,161 from the Department of Education.
The money will be used to "assist schools in ensuring that all children meet state academic standards."
Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28) helped secure the funds that were released under TItle 1 Part A of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act.
The legislation provides financial assistance to local education agencies with high numbers of children from low-income families.
Here is a list of the Bexar County school districts that will receive funds and how much:
- East Central Independent School District: $2,418,844
- Randolph Field Independent School District: $45,100
- Judson Independent School District: $6,514,257
- North East Independent School District: $17,189,960