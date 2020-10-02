SAN ANTONIO — Astrophysicist Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson will visiting the Alamo City next winter!

The renowned scientist and author will speak at the Tobin Center on December 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Since 1996, he has been the Frederick P. Rose Director of the Hayden Planetarium at the Rose Center for Earth and Space in New York City. The center is part of the American Museum of Natural History, where Tyson founded the Department of Astrophysics in 1997 and has been a research associate in the department since 2003.

Tickets start at $50 and there is a VIP package for $250 which includes premium seating and a meet/greet with Dr. Tyson.

