SAN ANTONIO — People in a northwest-side neighborhood lost power after a man slammed into a utility pole late Tuesday night.

Police say an SUV hit a utility pole at Babcock near Prue Road around 11:45 p.m.

The accident knocked out power to about 20 blocks in the neighborhood.

The driver was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI.

