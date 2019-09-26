SAN ANTONIO — The Bayou Fish Market was the first name of Mark Hill’s fried seafood restaurant. But an infringement claim gave way to a divine moment in business.

“The lord gave me the name,” Hill said.

Bayseas Seafood was born. The business started on Culebra Rd before opening its most famous location at 217 South W.W. White Road.

“He loved to fish. And he was always on a ship,” Ann Hill-Marsh said.

Hill-Marsh is his daughter. She also runs the Bayseas location at 12151 Jones Maltsberger Road.

She said her 71-year-old father is supposed to be semi-retired. But that’s an order yet to be completed. He’s busy expanding their locations across San Antonio, including food trucks. Ultimately, he dreams of seeing the Bayseas brand on a towering building.

In the meantime, team Bayseas continues to do what they've done for 45 years— cook seafood.

“He is the seafood king,” Hill-Marsh said.

The king has not shared his secret seasoning with anyone, including his daughter. They work with what they do know — a menu filled with catfish, Tilapia, trout, flounder, cod, oysters, shrimp, chicken sandwiches, pork chops and smoked hamburgers.

“We’re going to give you a lot of food for your buck,” she said.

Neighborhood Eats was provided with a boat sized sampler starting with Bayseas famed Po Boys.

The Neighborhood Eats taste test provided by Bayseas Seafood.

The shrimp and oyster Po Boys comes on really good bread. Both are dressed but not dripping with condiments to enhance the experience. Neighborhood Eats give the Po Boys an "atta boy."

Oyster and Shrimp come without a Po Boy, of course. The plates for the oysters and shrimp are good. This taste test leans more toward the oysters.

The gumbo is packed with a spicy kick. Bayseas’s gumbo is pretty good but not palate transforming. It’s worthy of a reorder though.

Not everything on the menu is fried. Customers can get grilled catfish with creamy slaw and fries. This plate is really good!

Let’s not leave out the sides of hush puppies, okra and onion rings. All are good. But the hush puppies are fantastic!

The fried catfish is as good as billed in a place that considers itself San Antonio’s catfish house — golden brown, well-seasoned and just right.

The real chew: Bayseas Seafood still delivers great fried seafood. But gone are the days of “you buy it, we fry it.” Their South W.W. White location no longer has the display where customers picked their fish fresh from under the glass for filet and frying. The same great seasonings are still on the product. That’s the true difference. The fried catfish and oysters, as well as the grilled catfish, top the list for Neighborhood Eats. Those items were able to swim upstream to success. The Bayseas food truck has an abbreviated menu but the food holds the same standard. So, if you're in the mood for fried seafood, Bayseas is a good place to let down your anchor.

