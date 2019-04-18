SAN ANTONIO — Four friends are hoping craft burgers, beer and ice cream can break a so-called curse at 283 S. Union Avenue.

“The locals are quick to remind us of how many businesses have come and gone from here,” Evan Styles said. “So, if there’s any type of curse we’re hoping to break it and be here for a longtime.”

Styles is one of four partners who run two business out of the home turned commercial space. Kyle Mylius, Lindsey Belk and Chase Piedfort are the other three. Together, they share a space housing Tin Top Burgers and Beer as well as Rhea’s Ice Cream.

“We’re just four guys who have been friends for a longtime who finally decided to go into business together,” He said.

Tin Top Burgers and Beer opened its doors for business August 6, 2018. Smash style craft burgers are the specialty of the house. The patties are a blend of Angus beef from 44 Farms and pork rolled into a huge meatball.

“The burger starts kind of in a ball and then you smash it into the grill,” Piedfort said.

He said it allows the burger to cook fast, stay juicy and get a nice crust on it.

The restaurant has unique touches like its menu on old windows, auditorium chairs to gaze out of the window and famous figures from all walks of like with burgers for heads. Icons like Marilyn Monroe,

Wilt Chamberlain and Elvis Presley are burger heads at Tin Top.

Space mate Rhea’s Ice Cream is in the house to satisfy the sweet tooth. Lindsey Belk bought the business. He had to convince to former owner to trust him with treasured family recipes for milk, cream and magic.

“I kind of made a pact. And, I said I will just continue the legacy and I won’t share the recipes,” He said.

She taught him everything he needed to know about ice cream. Rhea’s Ice Cream has three locations.

Neighborhood Eats was provided with a sample of the burgers and sweets.

Piedfort stacked up their classic burger with cheese, house mustard, mayo, lettuce, grilled onions and house made pickles. It is a solid classic burger. Solid.

He also offered their Swine apple burger with pineapple, jalapenos and a citrus avocado sauce. Loved it!

Tin Top presented an unusual offering to sample: A gyro burger. The patty is a mix of Angus beef and lamb topped with Tzatziki sauce, tomato, onions and feta cheese. Delicious!

Belk was more than happy to spoon samples with his customers. He provided tastings of the following ice creams: Oreo Coffee, strawberry Nutella, goat cheese and raspberry jam (cheesecake like taste) Big Red, classic banana pudding and a chocolate milkshake with a combo of Callebaut light and dark chocolate. Loved them all but the classic banana pudding and chocolate milkshake ice creams have a special place in sweetness.

Overall: Tin Top Burgers and Beer has the potential to become a great burger spot. The business partners are making every upgrade they can to get people in the door. They’ve listened to reasons why ten other businesses have failed in the same spot. The goal is to improve on those mistakes and serve a consistent product. It’s worth the stop.

If you like good ice cream that doesn’t melt into a sugary puddle in your mouth, then Rhea’s Ice Cream is also noteworthy. Some of the flavors may sound over the top until you try them. This is a don’t knock it until you try it place.

