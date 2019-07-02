SAN ANTONIO — Terry Jacobi was born to run a restaurant. It should come as no surprise he opened his own in Spring Branch in the fall of 2018.

“I’m a 22-year veteran of the restaurant business,” Jacobi said.

The 41-year-old worked his way up from busing tables to restaurant management. He worked with a San Antonio based company for nearly 20 years. Jacobi said he got the itch for ownership.

“I just really fell in love with everything about the business---the people, the food,” Jacobi said.

He moved with his wife and kids moved to Spring Branch. A friend of his owned a restaurant and the two struck a deal. Jacobi became the new owner.

“I’m very focused on the community. That was an important thing to me,” He said. “And I wanted something the community could call their own.”

The Branch was born in Oct 2018. Jacobi describes his eatery as a family centered ice house friendly restaurant with American comfort food. It’s located at 17130 Hwy 46 West.

“We’ve got everything from soups and salads, chicken, burgers, steaks, ribs---you name it,” He said.

According to Jacobi, The Branch’s offerings are made from scratch. Neighborhood Eats was provided with a sampler.

The taste test started with chopped salad with tomatoes, onions, bacon, avocado, egg, and cheese atop of a Romaine/spring mix covered with a balsamic vinaigrette. It’s a big fresh salad. Liked it.

Next, the giant sliced fried mushrooms and gravy. Can you really go wrong with gravy in Texas? No. This is a good appetizer.

The Branch-L-T is the restaurant’s version of a BLT. It comes with a side of onion chips and Branch sauce. Dress this bad boy up with a little mayo and it’s a winner.

Finally, Neighborhood Eats got to taste their prized Cheesesteak sandwich: Ounces of sirloin, bell peppers, grilled onions, habanero and jack cheese plus queso on a Po Boy with shoestring fries. Delicious!

Overall: The Branch is a good clean family friend neighborhood grill. Jacobi wanted to make this place a comfortable hangout for every member of the family right down to his employee’s attitudes. He succeeded. The food is on par with some major bar and grill franchises. If you’re driving through Spring Branch stopping at The Branch is a good option.

