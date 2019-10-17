SAN ANTONIO — Savory empanadas are the taco of Argentina. So, it made sense for Gustavo Plache and Norah Salah to sell empanadas in San Antonio. But the Alamo City didn’t bite initially.

The couple’s south side venture was not a success. Believing in their product, they rolled out a food truck in Nov 2015 to give the city another taste of Argentinian empanadas.

“That’s one of the main dishes in Argentina,” Salah said. “As a main dish, as a snack, as an appetizer.”

Their challenge in San Antonio was the loin’s share of the empanada eating population consumes sweet empanadas. So, Fat Tummy Empanadas had to add that to the menu. Guess what? It worked!

In August 2018, they opened a restaurant at 2922 W. Commerce. It was supposed to be only a takeout spot. Then, the chance came to gain dining room space. They took advantage of it.

The Food Network’s Guy Fieri came calling. Soon the map on the restaurant’s wall where pins represent customers from around the globe expanded.

“We were waiting on New Hampshire,” Salah said.

They have sold product to a person in all fifty states. And, their global map isn’t too shabby either.

The dough is nearly perfect---thin and flaky enough. Fat Tummy Empanadas does not fry their empanadas. Their product is baked.

On the menu customers can find sandwiches, pizza and all manner of empanada.

“Beef—spicy, beef and potato, traditional beef, beef and cheese,” Salah said. “Chicken—spicy chicken, corn and cheese, spinach and cheese.”

The empanadas come in a large and an appetizer size.

Neighborhood Eats was treated to a sample provided by Fat Tummy Empanadas. The beef variations were all magnificent.

The humita which is corn and cheese turned out to be a great option too.

Chicken and spinach empanadas are good but does not rise to the level of the beef offerings.

The real chew: These are absolutely fantastic empanadas. The crust, stuffing---everything just works well. It’s a small business that gets slammed frequently. So, bring your patience along with your wallet. They offer mild as well as spicy sauces for those who like to cover and dip their empanadas. But the sauce is a distraction from the real taste of the product. The spicy sauce does elevate the flavor of the humita. On Thursdays they reduce the prices for customers on empanadas. That’s the day to make a run on the menu. The Argentinian tea is flavorful too. Not only would Neighborhood Eats go back to Fat Tummy Empanadas for cooked product, we’d also take a batch to put in the freezer. In fact, we’ve already done so because they sell them like that too.

