SAN ANTONIO — School lunch programs are not for every student. There are some kids who still like to bring their own food.

So, Neighborhood Eats asked the Chef Cooperatives in San Antonio to take on a ‘Lunchbox Challenge.’ The product had to be unique, practical and economical.

The Chef Cooperative is a non-profit organization off chefs who support farm-to-table sustainability through culinary fundraising.

Cherri White and Chef Tobias Soto agreed to take on the lunchbox challenge.

White is the owner of Deep River Specialty Food. She has four sons who have produced eight grandchildren. She is an expert in the varied tastes of children.

“You don’t want your child to throw his food away or trade it,” White said. “So, you’re looking for that thing they can eat fairly quick because their lunch hours aren’t usually that long.”

White said that means working with what’s in the fridge and putting a spin on leftovers. Other options are using food a vessel of learning.

Jell-O molds with gummy worms gelled inside is an example. White said packing a paper print out of a ruler in a child’s lunchbox can be used to measure the gummy worm as a math reinforcement tool.

For the challenge, White offered tortilla wraps, pinwheels and a dessert roll. All begin with a tortilla.

Cherri’s Tortilla wraps, Pinwheels and desserts

Tortilla

Ranch dressing or hummus

Spread on the tortilla

Add shredded cheese

Ham, turkey or chicken

Bell peppers

Roll into a wrap

Tortilla pinwheels are easy and economical.

She said follow the same process for pinwheels.

“And just slice it into little pieces,” She said.

According to White, the ingredients for the wraps or pinwheel are up to the creator. She said using rice paper and jicama is fine.

Her lunchbox presentation also included round flatbread pizza with fruit, veggies or pretzels and hummus on the side.

She recommended tiny tortilla cup tacos. The chips shells hold any ingredient desired. Lunch kabobs work well as a lunchbox option too.

Lunch kabobs stack up nicely as a lunch choice.

White‘s final offering is to pack Jell-O pieces into your child’s lunch.

“I’m more of a grab and go kind of guy because we’re busy and I want to keep her healthy,” Chef Tobias Soto said.

Soto has a daughter. He is also the owner of Humo Catering of San Antonio.

He brought a waffle cone salad to the challenge.

Toby’s Waffle Cone Salad

Lettuce mix

Coat lettuce in Olive Oil, Lime juice and salt and pepper

Add Watermelon

Top with Fritos

Waffle cone salad is a quick on the go option for kids.

Soto suggested apple doughnuts. The apple slice is topped with peanut butter. Toppings for the creation are endless.

The chef topped two versions for Neighborhood Eats. One had peanut butter, jelly and cucumbers. The other marshmallows (torched with a burner) and granola (made with his daughter’s favorite cereals).

He also recommended cheese and grilled veggie skewers, fruit skewers, cereal killers, cream cheese and fruit, yogurt and granola, yogurt, fruit and cajeta, fruit cups and cookies.

“It’s got to balance so that they don’t crash and don’t have too much sugar,” He said.

White agreed. She said giving kids the right amount of carbs to push through the day. Keeping in mind too many sweets send a student into a class wired up.

“Keep it even. They don’t that crash at Midday where they start falling asleep after lunch,” She said. “And they get really tired and can’t focus.”